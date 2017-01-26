Cancer Support Community North Texas
Cancer Support Community North Texas
LATEST NEWS:
Home

About CSCNT

Our Mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.
Learn more >

Home

Our Community

CSCNT provides FREE support to individuals and families affected by cancer.
Learn more >

Home

How to help

CSCNT depends on the support of our donors, sponsors, and volunteers to deliver quality services.
Learn more >

Home

Contact us

CSCNT has three locations across the metroplex supporting Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties.
Contact us >

Today's Events

No Events

see all >

New Member Meetings

TC New Member Meeting - 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
DC New Member Meeting - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
TC New Member Meeting - 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
CC New Member Meeting - 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
DC New Member Meeting - 10:00 am - 11:30 am

see all >

Join our mailing list to stay up to date on all activities and events

Simply sign up by clicking the button at right and then providing a working email address

Sign up now
Find help fast

CSCNT Toll Free Hotline: 1-888-793-9355
For a live chat online with one of our licensed professionals, click here!

Home
SPREAD THE WORD

Help us get the word out about our services and community. Share or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Home